Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Municipal Power and Light Settles Suit With Big Rivers October 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson Municipal Power and Light could get more than $6 million after city commissioners settle a lawsuit with Big Rivers Electric.

It started in 2009 with a dispute over whether the city was legally allowed to sell leftover energy it bought from Big Rivers. A letter from Henderson Municipal Power and Light told commissioners that Big Rivers offered $6.25 million to settle.

In 2012, arbitrators ruled the city could sell that excess energy, and last year the city sued Big Rivers to try to recoup that money it could’ve earned in the sale.

The deal could officially close as soon as the end of this month.

