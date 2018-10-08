Henderson Municipal Gas Offers Benefits of Natural Gas

Henderson Municipal Gas (HMG) will observe the national Public Natural Gas Week from October 7th-13th.

This annual nationwide event is intended to build public awareness about the value of having a community-owned natural gas utility. During this week, HMG will also educate residents on the environmental and cost benefits of using clean, reliable and affordable natural gas in addition to the cost benefits of natural gas appliances.

Approximately 1,000 public natural gas systems are serving more than 5 million customers. These public natural gas utilities are not-for-profit retail distribution entities that are owned by and accountable to the citizens they serve.

Henderson Municipal Gas is the largest customer base municipal system in Kentucky serving just under 10,000 customers. The utility is also the fifth oldest system in the United States.

Public natural gas utility is good for the community for many reasons including:

Local Control : Having a public natural gas system gives a community local control over how gas is provided to homes and businesses. Decisions are made through citizen participation instead of being made in a distant city by people who do not understand local issues and who are primarily focused on profits instead of service.

: Having a public natural gas system gives a community local control over how gas is provided to homes and businesses. Decisions are made through citizen participation instead of being made in a distant city by people who do not understand local issues and who are primarily focused on profits instead of service. Competitive Costs : In order to offer fair and competitive rates, public natural gas systems operate as a not-for-profit entity. Public natural gas systems do not face pressure to pay dividends to stockholders.

: In order to offer fair and competitive rates, public natural gas systems operate as a not-for-profit entity. Public natural gas systems do not face pressure to pay dividends to stockholders. Economic Benefits : As a public natural gas system, we play a valuable role in helping communities broaden its tax base, and in turn improve the local economy and increase jobs. Public natural gas systems ensure that local dollars stay at home.

: As a public natural gas system, we play a valuable role in helping communities broaden its tax base, and in turn improve the local economy and increase jobs. Public natural gas systems ensure that local dollars stay at home. Customer Service: As a not-for-profit entity, we focus on service, rather than profits. Public natural gas systems are an integral part of a community. We maintain a close relationship with our customers, and as a result, we are success­ful in meeting our customers’ needs.

“We look forward to continuing to bring safe, reliable natural gas into your homes and businesses,” said HMG Director Owen Reeves, who is this year’s chairman of the American Public Gas Association. “We also hope you join us in supporting natural gas as a premier energy source for our country. As the cleanest burning fossil fuel, natural gas can help us achieve energy security and build a more competitive economy.

More information about the benefits of natural gas and how your public natural gas system works can be found by contacting HMG at 270-831-4913.

