Henderson Mother Arrested for Child Endangerment

Henderson police have arrested a woman on drug and child endangerment charges.

On September 27th, Police went to the home of 28-year-old Brittany Price in reference to a two year old child playing in the roadway.

Officers say when they arrived Price was asleep in her home. Officer say they recovered methamphetamine that they say was in reach of the child.

Price was arrested and is facing charges of trafficking of controlled substance, possession of drug Paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

She is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center.

Comments

comments