Henderson Mother Accused Of Driving Under The Influence With Two-Year-Old Child

A Henderson mother is behind bars for allegedly driving under the influence with her two-year-old child in the vehicle. 35-year-old Autumn Kemp is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, DUI 1st – Aggravated Circumstance, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Highway 41 North Sunday evening in reference to a woman acting strange and possibly intoxicated.

Police found Kemp holding her two-year-old son, but they say she was jerking him around almost to the point of throwing her child or dropping him. Officers took the child from Kemp to protect him.

Authorities say Kemp seemed to be under the influence of drugs because she had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and was unsteady on her feet.

When police asked for her ID, they say they smelled marijuana, and found a small bag of leafy green substance along with a pill bottle containing various types of pills.

Witnesses told officers that Kemp drove up to the area about five minutes before they arrived. Kemp tried to pull away from officers when they tried arrested her.

Kemp is being held in the Henderson County Jail. She will appear in court Tuesday, September 26th. Her child was placed with a family member.

