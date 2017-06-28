Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Mom Sentenced after Pleading Guilty in Infants Death June 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

In Henderson, a mother whose infant died last August after allegedly being abused pleaded guilty to the crime. Jailynna Lord has been sentenced to five years on charges of criminal abuse and endangerment.

Lord’s five-month-old stopped breathing while in the care of her boyfriend, Scott Overfield. The medical examiner said the baby had several visible injuries, including a fractured ribs and clavicle.

Lord told police she witnessed Overfield sitting on her baby in the past.

Overfield is awaiting trial.

Comments

comments