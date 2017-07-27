Henderson Mom Arrested, Baby Taken To Hospital

A Henderson woman is behind bars for a DUI after police say she flipped her vehicle with a baby inside. Police arrested Ruth Allen around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on North Elm Street.

Officers say Allen had her three-month-old baby with her. The infant was taken to the Methodist Hospital, but there’s no word on the baby’s condition.

Police say they found prescription medications in Allen’s front pocket, and they say she admitted to taking Suboxone around 7:00 Wednesday night.

Allen is being held without bond in the Henderson County Jail. She faces several charges including possession of a controlled substance and promoting contraband.

