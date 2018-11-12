A Henderson Middle School Honors Veterans

Men and women who fought for our country are honored in Henderson County for the 38th year in a row.

Each year South Middle School holds a special program to honor veterans with the 21 gun salute, roll call and many performances by the school choir and band.

This year’s guest speaker was Justin Jordan. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and even attended South Middle School years ago.

He hopes his story of dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder encourages students and veterans they can overcome any challenge. This program is meant to make sure veterans know their service is greatly admired.

Veteran John Hurst says, “I’ve been coming here 6,8 years and it just makes me feel just great just being here. It makes me feel at home, like I’m wanted, and makes me feel that they appreciate the service that we gave them.”

The school says they don’t just honor veteran’s one day out of the year.

They leave most of the Veteran’s Day signs up year round so students never forget those who fought for our freedoms.

