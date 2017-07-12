Henderson Meth Trafficking Arrest

Henderson Police and Kentucky State Police teamed up to make an arrest overnight, related to a drug investigation, that started in January.

Police arrested William Vaughn, after performing a series of controlled drug purchases, at Vaughn’s residence.

Police say they were sold meth and when they arrested Vaughn, they found other drugs in his house.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more arrest will be made.

Vaughn was lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.

Comments

comments