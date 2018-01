Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Sentenced to Three Years For Shooting into Wife’s Home January 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

The man who pleaded guilty to shooting into his estranged wife’s home is sentenced.

David Stone was sentenced to three years for first-degree wanton endangerment.

Henderson County deputies say Stone shot into her home in Robards in July.

Deputies later found a bullet hole and Stone behind the house with a revolver.

No injuries were reported.

