Henderson Man Receives Diploma in Unforgettable Way

Allen Stone was unable to attend Murray State’s graduation to receive his diploma so Murray State brought his diploma to him Friday. He wasn’t able to attend because he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome back in May of 2012.

Before his diagnosis Allen Stone was like many Henderson residents. He was active in church, had a bustling family of 6, and refereed high school football and basketball. That was until a bad cold turned into something much worse. A day after he was hospitalized for the cold, Stone entered into a coma that he wouldn’t get out of for 5 months. He had 18 more months on a ventilator and 3 years of being paralyzed from the nose down until he started feeling better.

Stone says he was getting sick of bingo at the nursing home and he knew he needed to do something more with his life. So he contacted Murray State and the disability program there and got to work. It wasn’t always easy for the man though. He had lost most functions in his hands, only being able to type with his left thumb. Nevertheless, he went on to write a 50 page research paper that helped him graduate.

Stone says he wants to help people who have disabilities like him. He knows that he can be a face and voice for those who may be fully abled.

Comments

comments