Henderson Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fiance’s Murder

The man accused of fatally shooting his fiancé and leaving her body behind an abandoned house in Evansville is arraigned in court.

Heiss pleaded not guilty during his formal video arraignment at the Henderson District Court.

He is accuse of shooting his fiancé Monika Robert’s of Maryland whose body was found last week.

Roberts was reported missing the week before her body was found at a home on South New York Avenue.

The Vanderburgh county coroner says Roberts died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe Roberts was shot sometimes between September 29th and September 30th.

Today in court Heiss entered a not guilty plea on that murder charge and was appointed legal counsel.

Heiss faces life in prison if convicted of murder.

This isn’t the only court case Heiss is dealing with.

He faces several charges including possession of a handgun, wanton endangerment, and public intoxication.

44News reporter Amanda Porter spoke with Roberts mother who says she is surprised a bond was set in a murder case.

Heiss will be back in court Wednesday to answer to multiple charges.

Tonight he remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.

