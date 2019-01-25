Henderson Man Jailed on Terroristic Threatening

A Henderson County man is in jail accused of trying to pour gasoline on a car that had a mother and her two children inside.

Justin Kurtz faces charges for wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, and criminal mischief. Deputies arrested him on January 24th in Reed at a home on Chase Road.

Deputies say Kurtz would not let the woman leave her vehicle as he damaged the car, going so far as breaking a rifle over the hood and even pointing the gun at her before law enforcement arrived. Officials say Kurtz then tried to pour gas on the woman’s car but failed as he was unable to figure out the safety nozzle.

The woman her two daughters were not harmed in the incident.

Kurtz is being held in the Henderson County jail without bond.

