Henderson Man Injured After School Bus Collides With Car

A Henderson man is injured after a school bus and car collide. The incident happened around 7:15 this morning at Sand Lane and Alves Street in Henderson.

Henderson Police say Prizcilla Johnson, 56, was driving north on Fairground Lane trying to cross Sand Lane onto South Alves. They say Johnson pulled into the path of Dale Harris, 54, who was driving east on Sand Lane, causing the collision.

There were 27 children on the bus at the time of the accident, but none of them were injured. Harris was injured and taken to Methodist Hospital with possible neck, shoulder, and chest pain.

