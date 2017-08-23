Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Facing Burglary Charges Police Say Sparked Shooting That Killed Autumn Burkhart August 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A Henderson man is facing burglary charges police say sparked a shooting that led to a Henderson County High School student’s death. Police say Roberts stole two tablets and cash from an apartment in the 1000 block of First Street on November 10, 2016. Those items reportedly belonged to Joshua Bumphus. Roberts became a suspect after his finger prints were collected at the scene.

Officers say the robbery prompted a deadly shooting a week later.

Police say Bumphus shot Roberts in retaliation to the theft, and Autumn Burkhart was hit in the crossfire and later died. It took nearly two weeks for investigators to figure out who shot Burkhart.

In May, Roberts was convicted of reckless homicide in connection to Burkhart’s death. The jury recommended Roberts serve five years in the state penitentiary.

Bumphus was sentenced to 12 years in jail on first degree assault charges.

Roberts is scheduled to appear in court on August 30th 1:30 p.m.

