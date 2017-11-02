Henderson Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charges
A man in Henderson facing attempted murder charges pleads guilty to a lesser charge.
Antony Thompson was facing attempted murder charges in connection with an April shooting of 18-year-old Rashaud Harvey.
Thompson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and another count of being what officials call a “persistent felony offender”.
He could face up to a decade behind bars when he is sentenced later this month.
