44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charges

Henderson Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charges

November 2nd, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A man in Henderson facing attempted murder charges pleads guilty to a lesser charge.

Antony Thompson was facing attempted murder charges in connection with an April shooting of 18-year-old Rashaud Harvey.

Thompson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and another count of being what officials call a “persistent felony offender”.

He could face up to a decade behind bars when he is sentenced later this month.

Previous Story
Henderson Police Arrest Suspect for Attempted Murder – April 21, 2017

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.