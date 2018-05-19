Home Kentucky Henderson Man Dies One Week After Trying To Shoot Wife By Shooting Himself May 19th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

A Henderson County man who allegedly tried to shoot his wife before apparently shooting himself died Friday afternoon at a Louisville hospital. Authorities identified the man as 60 year old, Henry Lawrence Phelps Jr.

Phelps has been in critical condition for a week after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face, officials said.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Detective John Nevels said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on May 11 at the couple’s residence at 5125 Kentucky 266 in Corydon.

Nevels said when the man arrived home, he and his wife became involved in an argument. “Family members described their relationship as volatile,” Nevels told The Gleaner in a previous article. The detective said the man used a handgun to fire several shots at his wife while they were inside the residence. The woman then ran outside into a field where the man allegedly shot at her again, Nevels said.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they “secured the female,” who was not injured, and then approached a shed where the man had been located, according to a news release issued on the night of May 11.

The man allegedly fired another shot which almost struck one of the deputies, sheriff’s officials said. When authorities were able to get to the man, they found that he’d shot himself in the face, Nevels said.

