A fatal car crash on an Illinois road leaves a Henderson man dead.

According to officials, around 12 p.m. Thursday 23-year-old Jaylen Ryan Kurtz of Henderson, Kentucky was traveling westbound of Illinois 141.

Kurtz was driving at high speeds when he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the north side of the road striking several trees.

Kurtz was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.

