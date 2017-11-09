Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Claiming to be on K2 Charged with Robbery November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson Police arrest a man they say robbed the Walgreens while being high on K2. 22-year-old Raekwon Allen is charged with robbery and public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol).

Officers were called to the Henderson Walgreens on 2nd Street just after Midnight regarding a robbery. Officers spoke to Chris Bailey, the Walgreens employee, who told them he greeted Allen at the front door. He said Allen wouldn’t come into the store, but kept asking for water.

As Bailey was walking away, he said Allen came up behind him, grabbed him by the shoulders and threw him to the ground. Allen took Bailey’s phone out of his pocket.

When officers arrived, they say Allen was holding Bailey’s phone, talking, but didn’t make sense.

Police say he told them he smoked K2 earlier in the night. Allen was taken to an area hospital to be medically cleared.

Allen is being held in the Henderson County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, November 14th at 9 a.m.

