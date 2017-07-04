Henderson Man Charged with Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs

A Henderson man is behind bars, accused of trafficking in synthetic drugs. 23-year-old Jesse Wayne Hardsock is charged with three counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs.

Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Henderson Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jesse Wayne Hardsock on Monday around 5:30 p.m.

This arrest was part of a two-month long investigation where multiple drug buys were conducted with Hardsock. Detectives served a search warrant on Monday for Hardsock’s residence in the 700 block of 5th Street in Henderson.

During the search, police say they seized a large amount of synthetic marijuana and a large amount of cash.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Hardsock is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail. His court appearance is scheduled for July 6th at 10 a.m.

