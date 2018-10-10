Henderson Man Charged With Murder Following Body Discovered in Evansville

One day after a body was found in the back yard of an abandoned home in Evansville, murder charges have been filed against Neil Heiss.

Monika Roberts’ body was discovered Tuesday and a autopsy revealed that Roberts died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Henderson Police believe Heiss shot and killed Monika Roberts in Henderson between September 29th and September 30th.

Detectives from the Henderson Police Department and Evansville Police Department interviewed witnesses and executed search warrants at several houses, which led them to charge Heiss with murder.

Heiss is already in the Henderson County Jail after being arrested last week for shooting a gun at a truck. He is being held on no bond. Henderson Police continue to investigate and ask if anyone has further information relating to this investigation to contact Henderson Police.

