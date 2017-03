Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Charged with Failing to Register as Sex Offender March 4th, 2017 Bri Williams Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A man is arrested after his Parole Officer notifies police, of him failing to register as a sex offender.

Kentucky State Police arrested 20-year-old Jason Hill of Henderson for non-compliance on the sex offender registry.

Hill is being charged with failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry and Persistent Felony Offender. He is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

