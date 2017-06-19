Henderson Man Arrested For Wanton Endangerment

A Henderson man is arrested and is accused of Wanton Endangerment after an argument.

Police received a report of an intoxicated man shooting a gun in his yard on Sunday. The man was identified as 48-year-old Vance Billings

A friend of the suspects says Billings went to the garage and pulled out a shotgun. He’s then accused of firing two shots and leaving the scene. The friend says she isn’t sure about where he fired the shots but they were believed to have been fired into the air.

Billings was later found at his sister’s house on Old Corydon Road. A shotgun was found in the back seat of his sister’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect refused to give police a statement.

He is being held at the Henderson County Jail.

