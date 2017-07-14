Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Arrested After Allegedly Selling Drugs to a Minor July 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Henderson Police arrest two people they say were trafficking drugs near a school.

Quashawn Kennedy and a 17-year-old were arrested after police served a search warrant at a home on Pringle Street Friday morning. That’s near South Heights Elementary School.

Inside, they say found marijuana, cash and digital scales, along with a nine millimeter handgun.

Kennedy faces charges including transaction with a minor and trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

The juvenile is also facing drug charges.

