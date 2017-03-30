Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Arrested for Reportedly Hitting Officer in the Face March 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A Henderson man is behind bars after reportedly hitting an officer in the face. Damon Bentley is charged with assault – police officer, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 2300 block of Adams Lane where Bentley was reported to be under the influence of K2. When officers tried to restrain Bentley, he hit one of the police officers.

Authorities say Bentley was unable to control his movements, he had slurred speech and could not control his eye movements.

Officers called an ambulance for assistance and he was taken to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Police say Bentley had a baggie containing a white crystal substance along with a syringe, a digital scale , and an envelope of suspected synthetic marijuana.

Bentley was later medically cleared and is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail.

