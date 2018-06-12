Henderson Man Arrested for Rape

A Henderson man is arrested for rape. Kentucky State Police Isiah D. Johnson, 21, is in jail.

Authorities say an adult female started talking to Johnson through Facebook and planned to meet in Morganfield. When they met, authorities believe he raped her.

The Kentucky State Police Crime Lab confirmed the collected DNA belonged to Johnson. The case was presented to the Union County Grand Jury on June 5, and an indictment warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest. He was charged with Rape 1st Degree.

Comments

comments