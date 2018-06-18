Henderson Man Arrested After Police Pursuit

A Henderson man is behind bars for evading police. Police arrested 49-year-old Alan Bryne Monday around 11 a.m. in the Corydon area.

Police responded to a noise complaint in the area and approach Bryne in his vehicle. Bryne fled the scene and a pursuit was initiated.

Bryne fled over a mile before reaching his sister’s residence where he entered the driveway, exited the car, and laid on the ground.

Bryne was arrested without further incident. Officers located marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Bryne’s pockets.

Bryne is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center and charged with several offenses including fleeing police, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

