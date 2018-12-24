44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson Man Arrested for Allegedly Fleeing from Police

December 24th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

A Henderson man has been arrested for allegedly running from law enforcement during a traffic stop.

36-year-old Daniel Lindsey is charged with fleeing, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and receiving stolen property.

Police say Lindsey refused to stop during a traffic stop on December 23rd and instead jumped out of the moving vehicle and tried to run away.

Officers were able to catch up with Lindsey and later determined he had been carrying a stolen handgun.

He’s being held in the Henderson County jail.

