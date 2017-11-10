Henderson Man Arrested Following Short Police Pursuit

A Henderson man is behind bars after police say he led them on a short pursuit. Authorities tried to pull over 30-year-old Jonathan Vinson for a traffic stop on South Green Street just before 3 a.m.

A short pursuit started at 122 S. Green Street and ended at Highway 425 and U.S. 60 West. Officers say when they arrested Vinson, they found an open alcoholic container in his vehicle.

Vinson is facing several charges, including DUI, Fleeing or Evading Police, Speeding, and Reckless Driving.

Vinson is being held on a $1,000 cash bond in the Henderson County Jail.

A court date is set for Monday, November 13th at 9 a.m.

