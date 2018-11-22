Henderson Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking

A Henderson man is facing drug charges after detectives investigated him and his home for a month.

Michael James Jourdan II was taken into custody for an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Authorities in Henderson say they were investigating a home in the 300 block of North Green Street where Jourdan was living with other people.

Detectives say they tried approaching Jourdan and the other people as they were going inside the home, but they wouldn’t cooperate with authorities.

When authorities went inside, they located other people with outstanding warrants including drug paraphernalia, meth, scales and packaging material.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely.

