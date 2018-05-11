Home Indiana Evansville Henderson Man Arrested After Drawing Handgun On Drivers May 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Jafeth Hernandez of Henderson Kentucky has been arrested on charges of intimidation.

Hernandez was pulled over by police after receiving a call from a driver on the road that claimed Hernandez had pointed a handgun at them while in his vehicle.

Upon being pulled over, Hernandez obeyed the officers order and denied ever pointing a gun at anyone. He went on to tell officers there were weapons in his vehicle, and he has a concealed carry permit in the state of Kentucky. Both of which were confirmed true.

The individuals who called to report Hernandez claimed he was driving too close behind them, until he pulled up beside their vehicle, which is when he pointed a handgun at them.

Hernandez is currently in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

