Henderson Man Arrested on Credit Card Fraud Charges

A Henderson man is behind bars after allegedly racking up the credit card bill of a dead woman. Phillip Rhodes is accused of charging more than $18,000 on Nancy Williams’ credit card after she died.

The two had been living together up until her death.

“If you are the executor of a will, we recommend that as soon as possible you try to get your loved one’s information out there so that accounts can be closed. Or at least freeze accounts so this cannot occur to you,” said Ofc. Jennifer Richmond of the Henderson Police Department

Williams’ sister had been in charge of executing her sister’s will, and noticed the charges. Henderson police arrested Rhodes Thursday and he was booked into the Henderson County jail.

Rhodes faces charges for fraudulent use of a credit card.

