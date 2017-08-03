Henderson Man Arrested On Attempted Murder Charges

A Henderson man is behind bars, facing attempted murder and robbery charges. On May 27th, Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 900 block of Lovers Lane about a man who had been shot.

When deputies arrived they found a man, in his boxers and a t-shirt, lying in the grass with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim, Colby Werner, said 26-year-old Brett Simpson and 25-year-old Dakota Smitha picked him up and brought him to Lovers Lane. He told deputies the two men ordered him to empty his pockets and remove his clothes. Deputies say Werner told them Smitha shot him and both men fled the scene.

A neighbor told deputies he heard Werner yelling for help, and saw a dark colored vehicle speed off. Authorities caught up with Simpson and he told them Smitha robbed Werner at gunpoint and shot him at Lovers Lane.

Simpson is charged with robbery and is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Smitha is charged with attempted murder and robbery. He’s being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond. His court date is set for Tuesday, August 8th at 9 a.m.

