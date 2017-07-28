Henderson Man Arrested on Assault Charges

Henderson Police arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman that resulted in her hospitalization.

The incident occurred Friday around 11 a.m. and involved 46-year-old Jeffery Stewart who is in the Henderson County Jail.

Police say they found a woman with a damaged eye socket and a head injury that was causing internal pressure on her skull.

Medics took her to St. Vincent while police investigated. Officers tracked down Stewart to 1300 Block of Pringle Street and questioned him on the incident.

After the investigation, Stewart was arrested for second degree assault.

