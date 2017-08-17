Henderson Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting an Officer

Henderson Police arrest a man they say assaulted a police detective Thursday. HPD and Kentucky State Police were investigating drug activity in the 1900 Block of US 41 North when they encountered Johnathan O’Nan.

He had several outstanding warrants, and when they went to arrest him, authorities say he rammed one of the cruisers as a detective was getting out of it. No word on the condition of that detective. O’Nan is being held in the Henderson County Jail.

