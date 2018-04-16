Henderson Man Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Armed Robbery

Henderson Police arrest a man for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery earlier this month. Jeremiah McCray was arrested and charged with on April 13th.

On April 4th, police responded to reports of an armed robbery in the 600 block of Washington Street.

The victims told officers McCray and four other people broke into the apartment wearing bandanas and hoodies.

The victims were able to identify McCray because his bandanna was not fully covering his face.

Police say McCray had a handgun that he used before asking the victims where their money was hidden. The suspects also asked the victims how much “weed” they had.

HPD says McCray initially told them he was in Louisville at the time of the robbery, but say he eventually admitted to meeting up with four people at a church on Washington Street before the robbery.

McCray told police he knew a robbery was going to happen and his girlfriend, Savanna Shelton, drove him to the residence.

Police say McCray denied having a gun during the robbery and Shelton denied being at the home on Washington Street.

McCray was arrested on April 13th and is being held on a $5,000 cash bond in the Henderson County Jail. He’s charged with robbery. His court date is set for April 17th at 9 a.m.

Shelton is charged with robbery-complicity, but she’s no longer booked in the Henderson County Jail.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call Det. Isonhood at 270-831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.

