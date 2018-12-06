Henderson Man Arrested Accused of Stealing Vehicle from Car Dealership

A suspect is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from Performance Auto in Henderson.

Detectives with the Henderson Police Department located the suspect, identified as Christopher King, in the early morning hours on December 5th.

According to detectives, items from the dealership were found in both the stolen vehicle as well as on King himself. Detectives also say the car King was driving had a stolen license plate on it from a different vehicle.

King was taken into questioning regarding the incident and charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle license plate.

He is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

Comments

comments