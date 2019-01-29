Henderson Man Arrested Accused of Stealing Beer From Convenience Store

Surveillance video is what led Henderson police to a suspect wanted in a gas station robbery.

Lucas Stone of Henderson is accused of stealing a 30 pack of Busch beer from the Kangaroo on Gardenmile Road just before Midnight on January 27th.

Police say surveillance video shows Stone walking into the store to grab the beer and run to a car parked outside waiting for him. A store clerk ran after Stone, even holding onto the car door as car drove away. Police say the clerk was dragged several feet before letting go. Police say the clerk was not injured in the incident.

Officers recognized Stone as the suspect in the video from other outstanding warrants.

He is being held in Henderson County Detention Center and was charged with robbery 2nd degree.

