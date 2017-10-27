Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Accused Of Using Pizza Ordering App To Rob Dominos Driver October 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Henderson man is accused of using a pizza ordering app to rob a Dominos delivery man. 21-year-old Christopher Markham is charged with first degree robbery.

On September 25th, police say someone used the name “F*&%THAPOLICE” to order pizza. When the delivery driver arrived to the home on Kingsway Court, he told police the suspect came out wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a red bandanna, pointing a handgun in his face, demanding cash and his cell phone.

The suspect fled the area and the driver went back to Dominos to call 911.

Detectives were able to track down Markham, using the IP address used to order the pizza.

On Thursday afternoon, Markham was arrested and taken to Henderson County Jail. He was also served with two unrelated bench warrants. He was also indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance – meth, possession of a controlled substance – unspecified drug, and public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol). He was also served a warrant for a parole violation.

Markham is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, October 30th and Tuesday, October 31st.

