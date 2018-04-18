Henderson Man Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Picture To Underage Girl

A Henderson man is facing charges after police say he sent an inappropriate picture to an underage female.

Henderson Police say in October of 2015, officers responded to a call in which an underage female said Scotty Stull, 38, sent her a photo of male genitalia and asked her to send him nude pictures of herself.

When officers spoke to Stull, they say he admitted to sending a photo he found online to the female. They also say he admitted to asking the girl to send him photos.

Last night, Stull was arrested at his home in Henderson. Stull is charged with prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor, distribution of obscene matter to minors and possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Stull is being held on a $2,000 cash bond in the Henderson County Jail. He’s set to appear in court on April 19th at 10 a.m.

