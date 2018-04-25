44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson Man Accused of Rape & Sexual Assault Appears for Initial Hearing

April 25th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

A Henderson man accused of raping, sodomizing, and sexually abusing two juveniles had his initial hearing Wednesday. A charge of rape against 33-year-old Mario De Lu Luz was amended to first-degree sodomy

He’s accused of raping and sexually abusing two juveniles. Detectives say the two victims reported that he abused them several times over four years ending in 2017.

They say De Lu Luz denied the allegations.

He’ll also be arraigned June 26th if the grand jury returns an indictment.

