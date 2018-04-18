Henderson Man Accused Of Rape & Sexual Abuse Involving Two Juveniles

A Henderson man is accused of raping, sodomizing, and sexually abusing two juveniles. Detectives say the two victims reported that Mario De Lu Luz, 33, abused them on several occasions over a four-year period with the last incident happening in 2017.

Forensic interviews of the victims were conducted at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Green River District. The victims told detectives the abuse included oral sex, anal sex, and were repeatedly touched inappropriately.

When detectives questioned De Lu Luz, they say he denied the allegations.

De Lu Luz is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Henderson County Jail. He’s charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12, sodomy, and rape.

