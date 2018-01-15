Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Accused of Punching Victim in the Head Repeatedly January 15th, 2018 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Henderson man is accused of punching a person in the head repeatedly. 27-year-old Joshua Powell is charged with Assault.

Henderson Police responded to a home on Friday night around 8:30 for reports of a suspicious circumstance.

When officers arrived, they say Powell assaulted the victim, who had several bruises to the arms and had been punched in the head repeatedly.

Powell was arrested for assault and had five active bench warrants. He is being held in the Henderson County Jail.

