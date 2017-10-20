Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Accused Of Punching And Kicking Another Man Repeatedly October 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Henderson man is behind bars after police say he kicked a door and punched and kicked the resident of the home repeatedly.

On Thursday, Ryan Pike was arrested for Burglary, Assault, and Criminal Mischief in connection with an incident from September.

On September 22nd, Police were called to a residence on Madison Street in reference to a man who broke into a home.

Louis Freeman told officers Pike and a woman were arguing outside of his home when the woman went into Freeman’s apartment. Pike continued arguing with her through a screen door.

Freeman told police he asked Pike, repeatedly, to leave or he would call the police.

Pike allegedly kicked the door and went into the home. Police say Pike punched and kicked Freeman repeatedly in the face, resulting in injuries to Freeman’s face.

When police arrived, Pike was already gone and they could not locate him.

Freeman was taken to Methodist Hospital for his injuries.

Pike is being held in the Henderson County Jail. He is set to appear in court on November 27th at 10 a.m. Pike has another court appearance set for December 15th at 10 a.m.

Arrested for Burglary 1st Degree, Assault 4th Degree, and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

