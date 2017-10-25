Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Accused of Drug Deal, Hiding Money In His Mouth October 25th, 2017 Shelby Coates Henderson

A Henderson man is facing charges after deputies say he sold drugs to a police informant and then hiding the money in his mouth. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Jason Elder is charged with trafficking meth and tampering with evidence.

According to deputies, detectives followed elder to the boat ramp around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon.

They say he sold two ounces of crystal meth for $2600. But when detectives later stopped his car, they could not find the buy money.

They later found $2500 under the back passenger seat. And Elder had a one hundred dollar bill in his mouth.

