Henderson Man Accused of Dragging Officer after Traffic Violation November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson Police arrest a man who they say dragged an officer after a traffic violation. Last month, an officer stopped Richard Green, Jr. for traffic violations.

The officer said he saw a baggie in Green’s hand and asked him what it was, but said Green told him “nothing”. Green refused to hand over the baggie when the officer grabbed his hand.

Police say Green put the vehicle in drive and was dragging the officer for about 10 feet before he could let go.

Green’s vehicle was found a few minutes later in a yard in the 1600 block of Powell Street.

A witness told police said they saw Green drag the officer then run from the vehicle.

On November 8th, Green was served with warrants for Wanton Endangerment, Fleeing/Evading Police, Failure To or Improper Signal, Operating on a Revoked or Suspended Operator’s License, and Criminal Trespassing.

Green is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond.

