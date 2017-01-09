Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Accused of Destroying Veterans Crosses Learns His Fate January 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

The man accused of running over several veterans’ crosses in Henderson County learns his fate. Anthony Burrus is sentenced to three years for Criminal Mischief and a year for Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Henderson Police say Burrus intentionally drove his car through the city’s Memorial Day display of crosses. The incident happened back in May where at least 160 crosses were damaged, and 20 of those were destroyed. Burrus’ dad had a cross at the Memorial Day display.

Burrus’ sentencing comes after he accepted a plea deal late last year. His sentences will run concurrent, which means he will serve three years in jail at most.

