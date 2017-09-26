Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Man Accused Of Chasing Woman With Knife September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Henderson man is behind bars and accused of chasing a woman with a knife. Police say 59-year-old Robert Elliott assaulted a woman at a home on 8th Street and chased her with a knife.

During the incident, police say the woman was struck several times in the face. The woman told police Elliott threatened to kill her while holding the knife next to her and an infant. A toddler was also present at the time of the incident.

The children were not hurt during this incident and woman had minor injuries.

Officers arrested Elliott at the scene where he was charged with Alcohol Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, and Assault – Domestic Violence

Elliott is being held in the Henderson County Jail. He was later charged with Wanton Endangerment and Terroristic Threatening.

His court date is scheduled for Thursday, September 28th at 10 a.m.

Comments

comments