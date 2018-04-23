Henderson Man Accused Of Breaking Into Home & Pulling Out Knife

A Henderson man is accused of breaking into a home and pulling out a knife during an altercation. Mickey Houston, 44, is charged with burglary.

Henderson Police responded to a disturbance call yesterday morning at a home in the 600 block of Plum Street.

When officers arrived, the victim said Houston walked into his home yelling and pulled a fixed blade knife.

A physical altercation ensued and the victim received minor injuries.

A resident at that home said Houston moved out about three months ago and wasn’t allowed to be at the residence.

Police located the knife used in the altercation and arrested Houston.

Houston is being held in the Henderson County Jail. He was also served with a criminal trespassing warrant, probation violation warrant and a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Houston is set to appear in court on April 24th.

