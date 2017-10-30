Henderson Man Accused Of Breaking Into Captain D’s

A Henderson man is behind bars after police say he broke into Captain D’s then led them on a short foot pursuit. Officers responded to Captain D’s for an alarm on Saturday morning around 6:15. When they arrived, they found the front door open and damaged.

Police say 27-year-old Billy Rigdon was inside the restaurant, but ran when he saw them. Officers say Rigdon led them on a short foot pursuit, and say he was yelling, screaming, and unable to stand unassisted.

After police arrested him, officers say they found tools in his possession that helped him break into Captain D’s.

Rigdon is charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, public intoxication, fleeing or evading police, and resisting arrest. He was also served with warrants for assault, a bench warrant for failure to appear, and a parole violation warrant.

Rigdon is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $10,445 cash bond. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday, October 31st at 9 a.m. and Monday, November 6th at 10 a.m.

