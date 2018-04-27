Henderson Man Accused Of Barricading Woman In Apartment

A Henderson man is facing several charges after police say he barricaded a woman inside her apartment. Isaiah Johnson, 21, is charged with kidnapping and burglary.

Henderson Police responded to an apartment just before 12:30 this morning for reports of a woman being held against her will.

The victim told police when she got home Johnson was inside her residence. She told police when she tried to run away, Johnson grabbed her and dragged her up the steps.

According to the victim, Johnson took the victim to the back bedroom and told her if she answered the door for the police he would kill her. Police say Johnson barricaded the door with furniture.

Johnson was also served with two warrants, including a probation violation. He’s being held in the Henderson County Jail. His next court date is May 1st at 9 a.m.

Comments

comments